Republican consultant working to convince Hulk Hogan to run for U.S. Senate

By WFLA Web Staff Published:
Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A long-time Republican consultant says he is working on convincing a Tampa Bay area native turned superstar to represent Florida in the Senate.

Roger Stone believes the wrestling icon can take the Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Bill Nelson.

Hogan lives in Clearwater since retiring from his long career in wrestling and acting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s