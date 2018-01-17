Republican consultant working to convince Hulk Hogan to run for U.S. Senate

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A long-time Republican consultant says he is working on convincing a Tampa Bay area native turned superstar to represent Florida in the Senate.
Roger Stone believes the wrestling icon can take the Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Bill Nelson.
Hogan lives in Clearwater since retiring from his long career in wrestling and acting.
