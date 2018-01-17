SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suitcase belonging to a professional skater that was stolen on Jan. 8 has been recovered.

The stolen items included the Olympic skater’s costumes and ice skates.

They were taken from a car parked on Webster Street in San Francisco.

San Francisco police are now working to return the items to the victim, Marissa Castelli, as part of their program to curb auto thefts.

Here is the full statement from police:

On January 8, 2018 at approximately 8:00PM, an auto burglary occurred on the 1600 block of Webster Street, in San Francisco. During this incident, a suitcase containing figure skating dresses and ice skates belonging to professional ice skater were stolen. The Department began an investigation after the victim filed an online report. District Station personnel located evidence that provided several leads in the investigation that was performed by the Burglary Detail. On January 14, 2018 at approximately 4:45PM, members of Central Police Station’s Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation which produced additional information leading investigators to recover the stolen figure skating dresses and ice skates. The Department is working to reunite the victim with her property. This recovery of the stolen items was a combined effort of the SFPD Investigations Bureau, Burglary Detail and District Station personnel and is part of the Department’s ongoing strategy to reduce auto burglaries. This strategy includes the “Park Smart” crime prevention program, intended to educate the public about not leaving valuables in parked cars. SFPD District Station captains and the Burglary Detail have been working with community and business groups to educate the public on crime prevention strategies aimed at reducing auto burglaries. In addition to crime prevention efforts, the Department has almost doubled the number of foot beat officers whose mission is to help deter crime, make arrests and further educate their local communities regarding crime prevention tips. Members of the Patrol Bureau Task Force (PBTF) which was disbanded in August of 2017 have returned to assignments at District Stations where they are sharing their expertise on apprehending auto burglary suspects with patrol and Street Crimes Units. These Street Crimes Units and station investigators handle most auto burglary investigations and collaborate with investigators in the Burglary Detail to focus on serial auto burglars, thefts involving firearms and high value theft cases. The Department is working closely with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on matters involving serial offenders to bring the best possible cases to trial. In January of 2018, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott announced that Mission and Taraval Stations have each assigned an officer dedicated to property crimes. These property crime liaison officers will focus on crime prevention, tracking and sharing crime statistics and assisting investigators in solving property crimes within their District. The eight remaining District Stations will assign property crime liaison officers in the coming months. The January 8th auto burglary investigation is still an ongoing open investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

