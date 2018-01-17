Suspect dies after being tased by police in Daly City

DALY CITY (KRON) — Police are investigating an in-custody death involving a taser Tuesday in Daly City, according to police.

At 11:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address on the 900 block of Brunswick Street on the report of a disturbance, police said.

Officers say family members were struggling with the suspect when they arrived.

The officers intervened, and after a brief struggle, they were able to restrain the suspect.

During the struggle, a taser was used on the suspect, police said.

Soon after being placed in handcuffs, the officers noticed the suspect was not responsive and immediately took life-saving measures, according to police.

Fire and medical personnel were called to the scene and transported the suspect to Seton Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney’s Investigators responded to the scene to conduct a joint investigation with Daly City Police Detectives.

Further details were not made available by police.

