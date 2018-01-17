Undocumented UC Berkeley student detained at Mexico border checkpoint to be released

BERKELEY (KRON) — The undocumented UC Berkeley student detained at a United States-Mexico border checkpoint near San Diego will be released, his lawyer tweeted on Wednesday.

Attorney Prerna P. Lal tweeted that Luis Mora, 20, has been granted the “absolute minimum bond” and will be released after he pays it.

Lal says he made a wrong turn, ended up at a border checkpoint, and was arrested on Dec. 30.

Mora is expected to be released Wednesday night from the Otay Mesa Detention Facility.

