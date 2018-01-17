BERKELEY (KRON) — The undocumented UC Berkeley student detained at a United States-Mexico border checkpoint near San Diego will be released, his lawyer tweeted on Wednesday.

Attorney Prerna P. Lal tweeted that Luis Mora, 20, has been granted the “absolute minimum bond” and will be released after he pays it.

Lal says he made a wrong turn, ended up at a border checkpoint, and was arrested on Dec. 30.

Mora is expected to be released Wednesday night from the Otay Mesa Detention Facility.

Here are some tweets from Lal:

Law and justice prevailed today. Luis Mora has been granted the absolute minimum bond and we’re heading to ICE to pay it now so he is released today. #FreeLuis pic.twitter.com/CNC0gf03gi — Prerna P. Lal, Esq. (@prernaplal) January 17, 2018

Just spoke to deportation officer 👮. He’s processing Luis Mora for an early, not general release. Should be within the next couple hours directly from Otay Mesa Detention Facility. — Prerna P. Lal, Esq. (@prernaplal) January 17, 2018

Luis told me this morning that security guards yelled at him yesterday for hugging me for “too long.” He responded calmly that the detainee handbook says he is allowed to hug/shake hands with counsel before and after visit. Maybe guard is sexually frustrated? #FreeLuis — Prerna P. Lal, Esq. (@prernaplal) January 17, 2018

Me while sitting at ICE ERO waiting to pay bond to #FreeLuis. They are telling me that OCC attorney is in court and hasn’t uploaded the file so release today might not be possible. pic.twitter.com/1LtIp63qu4 — Prerna P. Lal, Esq. (@prernaplal) January 17, 2018

