SAN JOSE (KRON) — A rash of car break-ins are plaguing San Jose residents.
A KRON4 viewer sent in a video on Wednesday, catching his car being broken into early Monday morning.
He could only watch helplessly, after the fact, as two men walked into his driveway and began checking for anything interesting in his car.
The car was unlocked, making it easy for them to take some of his belongings.
Although as police have been warning people, thieves are not hesitating to smash the windows of cars that are locked.
This happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Grey Cliffs Court and Indigo in San Jose.
The owner has told police, pointing out that when the men finished up his car, they apparently kept moving along the street, checking for any other unlocked cars.
