Warriors aim to tie franchise road winning streak vs Chicago

(KRON) — On June 22, 2017, the day of the NBA Draft, Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers spent $3.5 million to buy a pick from the Chicago Bulls.

He used that pick on Oregon forward Jordan Bell.

Bell is starting tonight on the road in Chicago and it will be awesome.

While his stats aren’t eye-popping, the 23-year-old’s on-court presence is noticeable with his energetic, defensive and above-the-rim style of play. And many consider him a steal at the No. 38 spot he was drafted in.

The start for Bell comes as starting forward Draymond Green will not play Wednesday night and neither will veteran Andre Iguodala.

Missing these two defensive gurus could be a problem for Golden State as Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen looks to continue his stellar rookie season.

The seven-foot Finnish player made his 100th three-pointer on Monday in just the 41st game of his young career—an NBA record—and is averaging 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Chicago, like the Warriors, are riding a three-game winning streak as it eases guard Zach Lavine back into its rotation.

Sitting at 12th in the Eastern Conference at 17-27, the Bulls may not seem like much of a threat, but they are confident young group with nothing to lose (hypothetically) facing a shorthanded Dubs team.

As for the reigning champs, they rest atop the NBA at 36-9 and are coming off an MLK Day beating of Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But for Stephen Curry and crew, a chance to even a franchise-record 14-game road win streak comes with a victory in Chi-town Wednesday.

Offensively, the Warriors are averaging a league-best 115.9 points a game while the Bulls rank 23rd with just 102.8 points per night.

Neither teams are special on scoring-defense, as Golden State is 20th and Chicago 24th in the category.

But stopping Curry and Kevin Durant, well, it’s just not going to happen.

In the month of January, the two-time MVP Curry is averaging 30.8 ppg, 7 apg, 5.8 rpg and 1.7 spg while shooting 56 percent from the floor and 45 percent from deep.

And the other guy, that seven-foot “slim reaper” Durant, he’s posting a nightly 26.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, and is third in the league with 2.11 blocks a game.

Chicago, yikes.

Keys to a Warriors win tonight are defending the perimeter, feeding Klay Thompson early on and exploiting mismatches such as whoever attempts to guard Durant and Curry.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES