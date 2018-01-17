SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Experts have released a list of things they say you should avoid touching if you want to avoid the flu.

First is airplane food trays and seat pockets.

Scientists say that germs can last on airplane surfaces for several days.

Also on the list–turnstiles and bus ticket machines.

Scientists say those surfaces usually are not disinfected on a regular basis.

They’re also warning us about office coffee stations and water coolers, salt and pepper shakers, and equipment at the gym.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES