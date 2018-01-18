DUBLIN (KRON) — Drive-by purse snatchings are an emerging trend that KRON4 first saw in the Bay Area back in 2017.

The crime appears to be carrying over into the new year.

The most recent incident occurred in the parking lot of an East Bay shopping center.

Imagine walking in the parking lot, getting ready to do some shopping, when suddenly someone leans out of the passenger window of a moving vehicle and snatches your purse as the car drives-by.

“Well, obviously, she was terrified as anyone would be in this situation,” Dublin police Lt. Victor Fox said.

It happened on Sunday around 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center in Dublin.

Lt. Fox says the victim was a 13-year-old girl out doing some shopping with her mom.

“So, when our victim got out of the vehicle, she (was) waiting at the rear of the car for her mom,” Lt. Fox said. “At the time, a vehicle passed her and what we believe now is the front passenger of the vehicle reached out and grabbed the purse off of her shoulder.”

There were several similar drive-by purse snatchings reported in other cities in the Bay Area back in 2017.

It appears to be an emerging trend.

“Whenever you have an incident especially like this, you always check with neighboring agencies, not only in the Tri-valley area, but throughout the Bay Area, to make sure there has been no similar crimes that have occurred.”

Police have a limited description of the two suspects in the vehicle, which is described as a white 4-door-sedan with dark tinted windows.

Investigators are following up with witnesses and checking surveillance cameras in the area for any possible leads.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES