California attorney general speaks on immigration amid ICE raid rumors

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — For the second day in a row, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra addressed immigration as rumors of potential ICE raids in Northern California continue to swirl.

KRON4’s Sacramento bureau reporter Kody Leibowitz says right off the bat, Becerra was not talking rumors.

“Regardless of what the rumors are the law is the law,” Becerra said during a scheduled press conference Thursday. “The constitution is the constitution and people have rights.”

Instead, the AG turned his attention to two new state law.

SB 54 is the so-called sanctuary state bill that limits what state and local law enforcement can do if federal immigration officers ask.

And AB 450 says employers cannot voluntarily share employee information.

Becerra says all residents should understand the new changes.

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse if you violate it,” Becerra said.

All this as the threat of increased ICE raids looms in response to a new California law limiting cooperation between law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Just last week, agents carried out raids of 7-Eleven stores, targeting 100 locations nationwide.

Again, attorney general Becerra says he hasn’t heard from federal agents about these rumored raids.

He called them unsubstantiated at this point.

As for ICE, Leibowitz reached out to them for comment, but there’s been no word yet from the federal agency.

The take away so far: Becerra says that there is law for immigration with federal government. But he adds there’s law in California. Warns about resident privacy. — Kody Leibowitz (@kodyleibowitz) January 18, 2018

I just asked the AG if he believes fed govt is targeting California with respect to immigration. He wouldn’t comment, but said state and local will continue to work with feds where they can but said feds need to know laws of California. — Kody Leibowitz (@kodyleibowitz) January 18, 2018

“The federal government has jurisdiction over immigration,” says AG Becerra. But adds federal government still has to respect laws and Constitution. “We’ve never challenge the enforcement of immigration laws.” Adds does challenge feds telling local police what to do. — Kody Leibowitz (@kodyleibowitz) January 18, 2018

Also, this from @RobBonta on if he believes California is being targeted. pic.twitter.com/PqOnat3iDy — Kody Leibowitz (@kodyleibowitz) January 18, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES