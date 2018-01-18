MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

DALLAS (KRON/CNN) — There were scary moments before an airplane made an emergency landing in Dallas.

One passenger recorded the entire thing, as they were told to “brace” for a rough landing.

“You will be given instructions when to brace,” a voice said in the plane’s loudspeaker. “Remain in that position until the aircraft comes to a complete stop.”

A Mesa airlines jet on its final descent into Dallas suddenly had smoke coming from the cockpit.

“It wasn’t overwhelming but you could smell it and it was like whoa,” passenger Steve Ramsthel said.

When passenger, and a commercial certified pilot himself, Steve Ramsthel heard the rattled flight attendant come over the PA system, he pulled out his phone and he started recording.

He wasn’t sure if he’d make it through the next 5 minutes.

“There were some people crossing themselves,” Ramsthel said. “The adrenaline was high, and I think everybody, they just cooperated. It was pretty amazing, to be honest with you.”

Though the landing was rough, no one was hurt.

Many felt scared, shocked, but safe.

“Once we got on the ground, we got on the taxiway, and we found out that the place wasn’t going to catch on fire,” Ramsthel said. “I think everybody was like, ‘Holy crap did that just happen?'”

