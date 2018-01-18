Covered California: Premiums could rise as much as 30 percent in 2019

By Published: Updated:

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Millions of people who buy health insurance with Covered California could see their premiums rise in 2019 by as much as 30 percent.

That’s according to a new analysis by Covered California.

Their executive director says recent federal decisions are threatening to increase premiums.

That includes removing the penalty for not having insurance and reduced outreach to people.

Both can lower enrollment and raise premiums for the Covered California market.

Now, people who received subsidized insurance would not be affected.

But about 6 million Americans who do not get subsidies could see the spike in costs.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s