SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Millions of people who buy health insurance with Covered California could see their premiums rise in 2019 by as much as 30 percent.

That’s according to a new analysis by Covered California.

Their executive director says recent federal decisions are threatening to increase premiums.

That includes removing the penalty for not having insurance and reduced outreach to people.

Both can lower enrollment and raise premiums for the Covered California market.

Now, people who received subsidized insurance would not be affected.

But about 6 million Americans who do not get subsidies could see the spike in costs.

