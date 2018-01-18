Driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes on Hwy 101 in Sausalito

By and Published: Updated:


SAUSALITO (KRON)– Early Thursday morning, several lanes on Highway 101 in Sausalito were blocked after a woman fell asleep at the wheel of her car and crashed.

KRON4’s Will Tran was at the scene and says the accident happened around 4:00 a.m. on the southbound portion of the highway just before the Spencer Avenue exit.

The vehicle bounced off of the center divider and into the middle lane.

The driver was conscious when medical personnel arrived at the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Once crews clear up the scatted debris leftover from the crash, all lanes will be reopened.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s