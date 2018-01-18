Driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes on Hwy 101 in Sausalito



SAUSALITO (KRON)– Early Thursday morning, several lanes on Highway 101 in Sausalito were blocked after a woman fell asleep at the wheel of her car and crashed.

KRON4’s Will Tran was at the scene and says the accident happened around 4:00 a.m. on the southbound portion of the highway just before the Spencer Avenue exit.

The vehicle bounced off of the center divider and into the middle lane.

The driver was conscious when medical personnel arrived at the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Once crews clear up the scatted debris leftover from the crash, all lanes will be reopened.

Breaking-two lanes shutdown near Spencer ave in Sausalito after rollover accident @kron4news pic.twitter.com/R1kKbNUR5s — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 18, 2018

Breaking-@CHP_GoldenGate says woman fell asleep around 4am southbound 101 near Spencer ave, Sausalito @kron4news pic.twitter.com/zBoWhaC581 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 18, 2018

Breaking-single rollover accident on southbound 101 near Spencer ave in Sausalito. I am live at scene @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hwUS5AGaGM — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 18, 2018

