Elementary school in Pleasanton on lockdown due to nearby burglary

PLEASANTON (KRON) — A school in Pleasanton is on lockdown as officers search for a residential burglary suspect in the area.

Vintage Hills Elementary School was put on lockdown after officers responded to a residential burglary in 1000 block of Riesling Drive, according to police.

Officers are looking for one outstanding suspect described only as a Hispanic male.

Two male suspects have already been detained by police.

Vintage Hills Elementary School is on lockdown for safety. There is an officer at the school to assist school staff.

Contact Pleasanton Police Department if you see any suspicious subjects in the immediate area (925) 931-5100.

