KRON4’s Morning Buzz: Bulls’ Kris Dunn falls face first in game against Warriors

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, another win for the Warriors, and Bulls’ Kris Dunn has a nasty fall.

The Warriors are kickin’ it old school, with Steph and Klay racking up 68-point to beat the Bulls 119-112. Klay dropped 38 points and Steph 30 in the team’s 14th straight road victory. They led the team to victory without Iggy, Draymond and Jordan Bell, all out with injuries.

KRON4’s Darya Folsom pulled our floor director onto the set to recap a scary moment during the game. Bulls’ player Kris Dunn went in to steal a ball from Kay and fell face first. He didn’t lose a tooth but he chipped and dislocated his teeth.

The Olympic figure skater who’s skates and costumes were stolen in San Francisco, will get her stuff back. Police say they recovered the items but won’t say where they found them. Olympic bronze medalist Marissa Castelli had competed in San Jose and was having lunch in Japantown when thieves broke into her rental car and grabbed her luggage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s