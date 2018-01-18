KRON4’s Morning Buzz: Bulls’ Kris Dunn falls face first in game against Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, another win for the Warriors, and Bulls’ Kris Dunn has a nasty fall.

The Warriors are kickin’ it old school, with Steph and Klay racking up 68-point to beat the Bulls 119-112. Klay dropped 38 points and Steph 30 in the team’s 14th straight road victory. They led the team to victory without Iggy, Draymond and Jordan Bell, all out with injuries.

KRON4’s Darya Folsom pulled our floor director onto the set to recap a scary moment during the game. Bulls’ player Kris Dunn went in to steal a ball from Kay and fell face first. He didn’t lose a tooth but he chipped and dislocated his teeth.

The Olympic figure skater who’s skates and costumes were stolen in San Francisco, will get her stuff back. Police say they recovered the items but won’t say where they found them. Olympic bronze medalist Marissa Castelli had competed in San Jose and was having lunch in Japantown when thieves broke into her rental car and grabbed her luggage.

