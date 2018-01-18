NAPA (KRON) — A North Bay man is behind bars accused of shooting two men in separate incidents in Napa.

Police say 28-year-old Angelo Zazzarino shot a man around 10 a.m Wednesday on MacBeth street. He is charged with two attempted murders and is being held without bail.

They say the victim had confronted Zazzarino after watching him act suspiciously near a neighbor’s fence.

Zazzarino then opened fire on the man.

A couple of hours earlier at a Starbucks on Lincoln Avenue, police think the same suspect shot a man in the stomach.

Zzazzarino was arrested at his home on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Officers say he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES