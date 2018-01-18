Man breaks out ice skates on frozen Louisiana sidewalk

METAIRIE, La. (WFLA/CNN) – Paul Herring woke up on Wednesday to icy conditions outside of his Louisiana home.
He said he hasn’t “regularly skated” since he played pee wee hockey, but he had the skates in the attic.
“I couldn’t resist the temptation to bust ‘em out!” Herring said.
His wife took the video of her husband enjoying the icy sidewalk.
“I’m originally from Madison Alabama. Hockey is pretty common up there,” Herring said.
“Not so much in the New Orleans metro area though!”
