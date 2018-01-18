Man breaks out ice skates on frozen Louisiana sidewalk

WFLA/CNN Published:


METAIRIE, La. (WFLA/CNN) – Paul Herring woke up on Wednesday to icy conditions outside of his Louisiana home.

He said he hasn’t “regularly skated” since he played pee wee hockey, but he had the skates in the attic.

“I couldn’t resist the temptation to bust ‘em out!” Herring said.

His wife took the video of her husband enjoying the icy sidewalk.

“I’m originally from Madison Alabama. Hockey is pretty common up there,” Herring said.

“Not so much in the New Orleans metro area though!”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s