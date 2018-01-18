Nursing moms can eat spicy foods

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Good news for the nursing moms out there, it’s fine to eat spicy foods.

In fact, spicy foods may turn your child into a less fussy eater. Researchers say when moms eat a variety of flavors which includes spicy food, they’re enhancing their babies’ taste buds.

Some moms worry that hot foods will make their baby gassy or give them diaper rash, but researchers say that isn’t the case.

They say the chances are high that the baby is already accustomed to strong flavors if mom’s diet included spicy foods while pregnant.

