Oreo lovers rejoice! Now you can enroll in a monthly Oreo subscription

SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
EAST HANOVER, NJ (WCMH) — Oreo lovers rejoice! You can now enroll in an Oreo subscription club to have the cookie delivered to your home once a month.

Sold through by Cyber Sweetz through Amazon, the Oreo Cooke Club Subscription offers an Oreo gift box once a month.

Each box contains two Oreo flavors, an Oreo inspired gift and a recipe card, all shipped in an artistically designed Oreo box.

The subscriptions are set at three months for $59.97, six months for $119.94 or a year for $239.88.

The boxes are set to be in stock starting Feb. 1 and can arrive at your house as soon Feb. 7, according to Amazon.

