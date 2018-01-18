Pittsburg man in stolen truck arrested after crash kills 4-year-old girl in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested after a 4-year-old girl died Wednesday when he crashed an alleged stolen truck in Antioch.

Noe Saucedo has been booked on murder and felony evading charges after he crashed just before 1 p.m. on Somersville Road at Highway 4, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say Saucedo was driving a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck and was trying to evade police when he crashed.

A deputy began to follow the truck on Bailey Road and continued to follow it onto eastbound Highway 4, officials said. The deputy did not activate the emergency lights on his vehicle at that time.

As the suspect took the Somersville Road exit, he immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed, deputies said.

The deputy then activated the emergency lights on his vehicle. Moments later, the suspect vehicle went through a red light at Somersville Road and collided into a Ford F-150 that was heading southbound, deputies said.

Three people, including two children, were injured in the F-150.

A 4-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She has not yet been identified.

A 2-year-old and her mother remain in the hospital.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

