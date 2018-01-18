Pope marries couple in impromptu ceremony aboard papal plane

CHILE (KRON/CNN)– Pope Francis wrapped up his Chile visit Thursday by performing a first-of-its-kind airborne papal wedding ceremony.

It all happened on Airbus 321 on a flight coming from Santiago, Chile. The pontiff performed the wedding ceremony for flight attendants Paula Podest, 39, and Carlos Ciuffardi, 41, who were wed in a civil service in 2010 but had to cancel their church ceremony due to a major earthquake that hit Chile.

Speaking to journalists in the aisle after serving a breakfast of croissant sandwich and fruit, Ciuffardi said the pope asked them if they wanted to be married in the eyes of the church, and they readily agreed. Ciuffardi said the pope told them during the brief ceremony: “This is the sacrament that is missing in the world, the sacrament of marriage. May this motivate others to get the sacrament of marriage. I’ll do it for this reason.

