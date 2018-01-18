Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: US weekly jobless claims lowest in 45 years



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom talk about the strong labor market in the U.S.

US weekly jobless claims total 220,000 which is the lowest level in 45 years. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 41,000 to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, the lowest level since February 1973.

Apple to hire 20,000, open new campus and pay $38 billion tax bill on overseas profits which will contribute $350 billion to US economy. Apple, which has come under major criticism for building much of its popular products in China, announced a sweeping set of moves partially tied to the recent tax bill, including paying $38 billion in taxes from profits made overseas and opening another corporate campus.

Netflix’s original content like Stranger Things will allow it to raise prices more than expected. Morgan Stanley reiterates its overweight rating for Netflix shares, citing the economies of scale from its large subscriber base. “Longer term we see the ability to drive ARPU growth, particularly given increased original programming traction,” the firm’s analyst writes.

