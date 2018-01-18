SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested four men in a string of “Lucky Lotto” burglaries, and two other men are at-large, authorities said on Thursday.

Police say the members of the burglary crew are responsible for lottery ticket heists throughout Northern California. About 20 of those burglaries happened in the San Jose area, police said.

The crew usually targeted gas stations and liquor stores, police said. They used a rock to smash the windows of the businesses.

Police say the crew usually stole California lottery scratchers, cash registers, cash, and cigarettes.

In all, authorities said the crew committed more than 30 commercial burglaries in Santa Clara County.

The places burglarized include: San Jose, Campbell, Santa Clara, Cupertino/Santa Clara County, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Fremont, Livermore, Dublin/Alameda County, San Ramon, Danville, Tracy, Brentwood, Rio Vista, Elk Grove, Sacramento County/Rancho Cordova, and Calaveras County.

The crew then cashed the stolen lotto tickets in San Jose, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Stockton, and other places in Northern California, police said.

Police arrested four of the six crew members on Dec. 20 when they sped away from police near Fairfield and crashed at Travis Air Force Base, authorities said.

These 4 men are now in custody:

Jared McEssy, Age 21, San Jose Resident

Alexander Castillo, Age 21, San Jose Resident

Alexander Rosiles, Age 19, Stockton Resident

Roque Soto Sierra, Age 19, Stockton Resident