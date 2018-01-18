MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you want to avoid getting in an accident, stay off Interstate 280 between San Jose and San Francisco.

That’s where you are most likely to find drivers talking on their phones, ignoring the speed limit, or jamming on the brakes.

That conclusion is based on data gathered from 100,000 drivers covering nearly 22 million miles of Bay Area highways during the month of Nov. 2017.

All those numbers add up to the same thing that our own Stanley Roberts has been reporting on for years: people are behaving badly behind the wheel.

Other studies have focused on our most-congested freeways.

But a San Francisco software company called Zendrive uses smartphones to gather information on the most “dangerous” commuter routes.

Hands down, at any time of the day, 280 is the riskiest place to drive.

For morning commutes, the Zendrive study found the safest drivers on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The San Mateo Bridge has the worst.

The Zendrive website allows you to check the risk factor for your commute, based on time of day.

From Walnut Creek, the trouble spots are after the Caldecott Tunnel and on the Bay Bridge.

Leaving Pleasanton at a quarter to 8, you’re less likely to run into bad drivers on 880 than 580.

To and from San Jose, the website says 101 is a better bet than 280.

101 has more traffic in all directions and a higher number of collisions.

But drivers on I-280 are more likely to speed or talk on their phones.

That makes it a riskier commute on a per mile basis, as Stanley Roberts has sown us.

One interesting fact is the riskiest commute isn’t in the morning or evening. It’s in the middle of the day.

And the safest commute time is 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

