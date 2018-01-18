Undocumented UC Berkeley student detained at Mexico border checkpoint released



BERKELEY( KRON)–The University of California Berkeley student detained at a border checkpoint in East San Diego County has been released.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reported live from the campus and tells us Luis Mora is expected to return to school soon.

Mora was released from the Otay Mesa Detention Facility on Wednesday. The 20-year-old student and his girlfriend were leaving a party in Dec. when they took a wrong turn and ended up at a checkpoint.

He overstayed his visa while visiting the U.S. from Colombia as a child. A social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeLuis raided awareness on Mora’s situation.

He spoke with reporters after his release, ” I’m grateful to be here and to be able to fight my case to remain in this country which I call home, despite not having legal papers yet I call home, my heart.”

His attorney Prerna Lal is glad he’s able to return to school and focus on his education.

On Twitter Lal reminded people not to forget about the more than 36,000 people still in detention facilities.

Meet #FreeLuis. Just 36,000+ more detainees to go. Don’t forget about them. pic.twitter.com/0RHya5rbN3 — Prerna P. Lal, Esq. (@prernaplal) January 18, 2018

