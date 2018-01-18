SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — It’s been almost seven years since Baby Dwight has been seen.

“When I think about it, it makes me very sad because he was a baby, he was a person. The kids and I, we knew him, we spent time with him, and … it’s hard. It is very hard,” she said.

The search for 11-month old Dwight Stallings started in April 2011, when a CPS case worker went to the child’s mother’s house after she failed a drug test.

Tanisha Edwards was arrested on a probation violation, and when asked where her son was, she gave conflicting accounts to investigators before finally telling them she simply didn’t know.

During a jailhouse interview back in 2011, Edwards told FOX40 she didn’t believe Baby Dwight was still alive, she was eventually charged with child endangerment.

“Nothing ever solid, that we could actually prove a case to where she was involved in her child’s disappearance,” Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said

Barbara Edwards blames the disappearance on both her daughter and Child Protective Services.

“I had him, they took him from me. And I had him, they took him from me. But they did it more than one time … If they’d a left him here the last time, he wouldn’t be gone,” Barbara Edwards said.

This May, Dwight would be turning 8 years old.

“On the computer, they did enhancement. Showed what he’d look like. So if I saw him, I wouldn’t know what he’d look like. I wouldn’t even know,” Barbara Edwards said.

It’s a heartbreaking feeling for Barbara, who also cares for Dwight’s older siblings.

“We miss him. And we remember what he looked like, when he’s 11 months old. We remember the sounds that he made. How he acted. We were so proud he was crawling on his hind legs. And we remember how he laughed,” she said.

Memories of Baby Dwight are all they have for now, as his mother remains in prison.

“I love ’em. I love Dwight, even though he’s not here. I love my daughter even though she’s not here. But it still hurts,” she said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES