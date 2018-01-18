Wet weather slowly rolls through the Bay Area



SAN FRANCISC (KRON)– As anticipated, wet weather slowly made its way across parts of the Bay Area Thursday morning.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the on-and-off showers will last into Friday morning. The North Bay was first to get some drizzle but that won’t compare to widespread showers this afternoon.

San Francisco and the East Bay were hit pretty lightly during the early hours.

