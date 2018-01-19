VIDEO: 6.5 earthquake strikes Mexico

LORETO, Mex. (KRON) — A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico Friday morning, striking in the Gulf of California.

The quake was centered off the eastern shore of the Baja California Peninsula, about 43 miles northeast of Loreto.

It struck at 8:17 a.m. with a depth of about ten miles.

There is no tsunami warning for the west coast at this time.

No information about injuries or damage has been made available.

