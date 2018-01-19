Armed masked robber holds up Moraga Safeway at gunpoint

By Published:

MORAGA (KRON) — Police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Moraga Safeway store at gunpoint.

It happened on Thursday just before 8 p.m. at the store on Moraga Way.

Police say the suspect went into the Safeway, and then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The gunman then took the cash register drawer and fled outside to a silver car waiting.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.

The getaway car was last seen driving towards Orinda.

On Thursday January 18, 2018, approximately 7:55 pm, Moraga Police received a report of an armed robbery at Safeway on Moraga Way. Officers responded to the scene and found that a robbery had occurred, but no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at a clerk, demanding money. The suspect took the cash register drawer, then ran out of the building to a silver vehicle outside the store. The vehicle was last seen on Moraga Way towards Orinda.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, mid 20’s, approximately 5’11”, wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt and dark pants. It is unknown whether there was a second suspect in the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mooney at 925-888-7056.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s