Armed masked robber holds up Moraga Safeway at gunpoint

MORAGA (KRON) — Police are looking for a masked man who robbed a Moraga Safeway store at gunpoint.

It happened on Thursday just before 8 p.m. at the store on Moraga Way.

Police say the suspect went into the Safeway, and then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The gunman then took the cash register drawer and fled outside to a silver car waiting.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.

The getaway car was last seen driving towards Orinda.

On Thursday January 18, 2018, approximately 7:55 pm, Moraga Police received a report of an armed robbery at Safeway on Moraga Way. Officers responded to the scene and found that a robbery had occurred, but no one was injured in the incident. The suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at a clerk, demanding money. The suspect took the cash register drawer, then ran out of the building to a silver vehicle outside the store. The vehicle was last seen on Moraga Way towards Orinda. The suspect is described as an unknown race male, mid 20’s, approximately 5’11”, wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt and dark pants. It is unknown whether there was a second suspect in the vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mooney at 925-888-7056.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES