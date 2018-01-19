Carr loses ball dealing blow to Raiders playoff chances

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders already slim playoff hopes all but disappeared when the ball slipped out of Derek Carr’s hands as he was diving toward the goal line for a potential winning touchdown.

Carr’s fumble through the end zone for a touchback denied Oakland’s comeback chance as the Raiders fell 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night to deliver a crippling blow to their playoff chances.

“I’m super competitive,” Carr said. “I try not to lose at anything so I had an opportunity to try and win the football game.”