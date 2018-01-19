Carr loses ball dealing blow to Raiders playoff chances

Lakana Published:
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fumbles the ball into the end zone in front of Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The play was ruled a touchback and the Cowboys got possession. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders already slim playoff hopes all but disappeared when the ball slipped out of Derek Carr’s hands as he was diving toward the goal line for a potential winning touchdown.

Carr’s fumble through the end zone for a touchback denied Oakland’s comeback chance as the Raiders fell 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night to deliver a crippling blow to their playoff chances.

“I’m super competitive,” Carr said. “I try not to lose at anything so I had an opportunity to try and win the football game.”

