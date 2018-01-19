CHP: Driver passed out drunk on Bay Bridge explains his Tesla was on autopilot

Photo courtesy of CHP San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —  A man was found passed out on the Bay Bridge Friday morning, with more than twice the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP tweeted a photo of the scene at 10:23 a.m., but did not say exactly what time the encounter took place.

Officers determined the driver’s BAC was over two times the legal limit of .08.

He allegedly told CHP he was in his Tesla, which was driving on autopilot.

He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI, CHP said.

CHP then joked, “no [the car] didn’t drive itself to the tow yard.”

