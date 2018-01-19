SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Expect a sea of people dressed in pink all across the Bay Area Saturday as the nationwide Women March gets underway.

Last year’s march was a reaction to President Trump’s Election. This year, march organizers are hoping to turn the movement’s momentum into political action ahead of the midterm elections.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in cities across the Bay Area like San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

Most of the marches start around 10 a.m. Expect traffic delays are people head to the rallies.

Here’s a list of marches happening in the Bay Area:

San Francisco

People will begin to gather at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Plaza. Rally starts at 12 p.m. March at 2 p.m. down Market Street to the Embarcadero. Click here to register

Oakland

March starts at 10 a.m. at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater. The march will proceed up 14th Street, ending at Frank Ogawa Plaza with a Call to Action Alley. Click here to register

San Jose

March begins at 11:00 a.m. at San Jose City Hall and will continue down Santa Clara Street to Arena Green East. Click here to register

Walnut Creek

March starts at 10:30 a.m. at Civic Park located at 1375 Civic Drive. Click here to register

Napa

Crowds will gather at 10 a.m. at Napa City Hall on School Street between 1st and 3rd Streets. Rally at 11 a.m. at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 3rd St. Click here to register

Sonoma

March will happen at 12 p.m. at the Sonoma Plaza. Click here for more information

Pacifica

March will take place at 9 a.m. at Pacifica State Beach located at 5000 Pacific Coast Highway. Click here to register

