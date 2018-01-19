SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Sunset District.

It happened on 34th Avenue and Ortega Street at around 4:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 65-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Winston Hue, is on the loose and considered armed dangerous.

He is described as an Asian man with black hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

He may be driving a blue Kia Sol with California license plate 5BJY341.

If you see him, you are asked to call police right away.

