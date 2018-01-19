Kody Leibowitz is an award-winning journalist who joined our Sacramento Bureau in January 2018. He covers an array of statewide political issues affecting our region.

Leibowitz comes to the Golden State capitol from Johnstown, Pa., where he was an investigative reporter and fill-in anchor at WJAC-TV. He dug deep and broke stories on use of asset forfeiture and settlements made in clergy sex abuse scandals and reported on local government and politics.

Leibowitz also worked in Lynchburg, Va. as a general assignment reporter and in Salisbury, Md. in the same capacity. He has experience covering statewide elections and natural disaster recovery efforts.

Leibowitz received his bachelor’s in broadcast journalism at Penn State University.

Any tips, topics you want to see covered or areas you believe needs to be investigated? You can email him at kleibowitz@kron4.com.