KRON4 Morning Buzz: Is Tom Brady really injured?

It’s championship weekend in the NFL, and unlike in grade school, not everybody’s a winner. Only two teams can plan in the Superbowl.

The AFC Championship game features the Patriots and Jaguars.

Tom Brady stretched and then sat out of yesterday’s all important practice, but the only reason given was “right hand.”

Word is he hurt it in practice the day before, but was it scraped, cut, bruised, sprained? People are analyzing the glove he’s been wearing.

Some doctors think it’s the thumb, maybe a dislocation?

As usual, coach Belichick said nothing in his press conference this morning, so we’ll have to wait and see this Sunday.

The winner of that game will watch the NFC Championship game to see who they’ll play in the Superbowl.

For this game the Eagles will host the Vikings in Philadelphia.

But going back to the grade school conversation… Remember when everybody gets a gold star? But even then, when they pick teams, somebody’s picked first and somebody is last..

We don’t want to hurt any grown men’s feelings, so the NBA is not going to let us see who Steph Curry and LeBron James pick for their all star teams!

Really, what are they 12?

LeBron got the most votes, so he might get the first pick from the pool of All-Stars.

Steph says if LeBron doesn’t grab Kevin Durant, of course he will. He also joked that he might “go pick all guards and pick the shortest team possible.”

Another player high on Curry’s draft list is Antetokounmpo.

“He dunked on me last year,” Curry said. “So maybe I have to get him on my team so that doesn’t happen again.”

James said he would not play favorites in selections or make decisions based on conference loyalty considerations.

