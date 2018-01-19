DALY CITY (KRON) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday for impersonating a Daly City officer, police said on Friday.

Police say Amiliano Santiago, of Fairfield, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail on one misdemeanor count of impersonating a police officer.

On Wednesday, Santiago went up to a woman and identified himself as a police officer, exchanging phone numbers with her, police said. He later called the woman and said again he was a police officer, according to authorities.

Santiago then set the woman multiple photos, wearing police gear and showing guns, authorities said.

Police say Santiago arranged to meet with the woman, but when he arrived, he was met by police detectives. He was driving a black Ford Explorer equipped with police equipment, including lights and a siren.

He also had a ballistic vest and other police tactical gear, including a Taser and a collapsible baton, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES