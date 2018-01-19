NASA: ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ visible January 31st

CNN — You’ve heard of super-moons, blue moons, and blood moons, and, depending on where you are on January 31st, you’ll be able to see all three in one.
A “super-moon” occurs when the full moon is closer to earth and brighter than normal.
A blood moon occurs when it takes on a reddish tint as it passes through earth’s shadow in a lunar eclipse.
The “blue-moon” designation has nothing to do with color – it simply refers to the very unusual occurrence of two full moons in a single month.
