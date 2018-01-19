NFL: Raiders complied with ‘Rooney Rule’ when hiring Gruden

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The NFL said Friday that the Oakland Raiders complied with the “Rooney Rule” when they hired Jon Gruden as head coach.

The league said a review found the Raiders conducted “bona fide” interviews with minority candidates during their search for a replacement for the fired Jack Del Rio. The “Rooney Rule” requires NFL teams to consider at least one minority candidate before making an offer to a head coaching candidate. The team officially hired Gruden on Jan. 6.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance had called for an investigation last week out of concern that Raiders owner Mark Davis came to an agreement with Gruden before the team interviewed any minority candidates.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance is dedicated to promoting diversity and equality of job opportunity on the coaching, front office and scouting staffs of NFL teams.

