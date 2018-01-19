SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco city officials say they have not seen the massive ICE raids that were reportedly coming to this area–yet.
In a Friday news conference held by the acting mayor and chief of police, they say they plan to stand up for immigrants.
“We will never abandon our values because of threats, and we will remain a sanctuary city today, tomorrow, and always,” Acting Mayor London Breed said.
Breed called the news conference to respond to the reports that a major immigration sweep is looming.
She says the city’s plan is to respond from a position of power, not panic.
“That is why we have increased funding for legal services for immigrants,” Breed said. “That is why we have educated more than 10,000 individuals through know your rights training. It is why we have provided more than 4,000 legal consultations.”
They’ve been getting the word out about the city’s rapid response hotline, asking people who spot an ICE raid to call it in, or even text a picture to the hotline. Those on the other line will then verify if the activity is truly an immigration raid.
And if someone is detained, they’ll send a legal advocate to try and get them released on bond and offer support services to their family.
The city’s police chief was there to dispel some of the fear among the immigrant community.
“We have no role in federal immigration enforcement, none whatsoever,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. “If you see an officer out there, a San Francisco police officer, feel free to engage with that officer, feel free to report crimes to that officer, and feel free to know that that officer is there to help you.”
The hotline has gotten over 500 calls already this week, which have mostly been rumors about raids that turned out to be unfounded and questions from some very scared people.
A community organizer assisting with the hotline says it’s dedicated to ICE enforcement raid verification and response and is not to be used for legal advice.
RESOURCES:
City’s rapid response hotline to report ice raids is 415-200-1548
Link to the Immigrant Support Hub which lists community resources for legal assistance based on issue https://immigrants.sfgov.org
Alameda County Immigration Legal and
Education Partnership (ACILEP)
Region covered: Alameda County
510-241-4011
http://centrolegal.org/acilep/
San Francisco Rapid Response Network
Region covered: San Francisco City
415-200-1548
http://sfilen.org/
Santa Clara County Rapid Response
Network
Region Covered: Santa Clara County
408-290-1144
https://www.pactsj.org/santa-clara-county-
rapid-response-network/
Monterey County Rapid Response Network
Region covered: Monterey County
831-643-5225
https://montereycountyrrn.com/
Santa Cruz County Rapid Response
(YARR)
Region covered: San Cruz County
831-239-4289
https://www.facebook.com/YARRsantacruz/
Marin Rapid Response Network
Region covered: Marin County
North Bay Rapid Response Network
Region covered: Sonoma & Napa Counties
415-991-4545
http://www.marinrrn.org/
707- 800-4544
http://northbayop.org/rapidresponse/
San Mateo Rapid Response Network
Region covered: San Mateo County
203-666-4472
Fresno Rapid Response
Region covered: Fresno County San Joaquin,
Merced, and Kern Counties
559-206-0151
Sacramento Rapid Response
Region covered: Sacramento County
916-245-6773
Services, Immigration Rights and
Education Network (SIREN) Rapid
Response Text Platform
Region covered: Northern & Central CA
Community Members: 201-468-6088
Allies: 918-609-4480
www.siren-bayarea.org/
