SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco city officials say they have not seen the massive ICE raids that were reportedly coming to this area–yet.

In a Friday news conference held by the acting mayor and chief of police, they say they plan to stand up for immigrants.

“We will never abandon our values because of threats, and we will remain a sanctuary city today, tomorrow, and always,” Acting Mayor London Breed said.

Breed called the news conference to respond to the reports that a major immigration sweep is looming.

She says the city’s plan is to respond from a position of power, not panic.

“That is why we have increased funding for legal services for immigrants,” Breed said. “That is why we have educated more than 10,000 individuals through know your rights training. It is why we have provided more than 4,000 legal consultations.”

They’ve been getting the word out about the city’s rapid response hotline, asking people who spot an ICE raid to call it in, or even text a picture to the hotline. Those on the other line will then verify if the activity is truly an immigration raid.

And if someone is detained, they’ll send a legal advocate to try and get them released on bond and offer support services to their family.

The city’s police chief was there to dispel some of the fear among the immigrant community.

“We have no role in federal immigration enforcement, none whatsoever,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. “If you see an officer out there, a San Francisco police officer, feel free to engage with that officer, feel free to report crimes to that officer, and feel free to know that that officer is there to help you.”

The hotline has gotten over 500 calls already this week, which have mostly been rumors about raids that turned out to be unfounded and questions from some very scared people.

A community organizer assisting with the hotline says it’s dedicated to ICE enforcement raid verification and response and is not to be used for legal advice.

RESOURCES:

City’s rapid response hotline to report ice raids is 415-200-1548

Link to the Immigrant Support Hub which lists community resources for legal assistance based on issue https://immigrants.sfgov.org

Here is a more complete list of Bay Area Rapid Response Networks:

Alameda County Immigration Legal and

Education Partnership (ACILEP)

Region covered: Alameda County

510-241-4011

http://centrolegal.org/acilep/ San Francisco Rapid Response Network

Region covered: San Francisco City

415-200-1548

http://sfilen.org/ Santa Clara County Rapid Response

Network

Region Covered: Santa Clara County

408-290-1144

https://www.pactsj.org/santa-clara-county-

rapid-response-network/ Monterey County Rapid Response Network

Region covered: Monterey County

831-643-5225

https://montereycountyrrn.com/ Santa Cruz County Rapid Response

(YARR)

Region covered: San Cruz County

831-239-4289

https://www.facebook.com/YARRsantacruz/ Marin Rapid Response Network

Region covered: Marin County

North Bay Rapid Response Network

Region covered: Sonoma & Napa Counties

415-991-4545

http://www.marinrrn.org/

707- 800-4544

http://northbayop.org/rapidresponse/ San Mateo Rapid Response Network

Region covered: San Mateo County

203-666-4472 Fresno Rapid Response

Region covered: Fresno County San Joaquin,

Merced, and Kern Counties

559-206-0151 Sacramento Rapid Response

Region covered: Sacramento County

916-245-6773 Services, Immigration Rights and

Education Network (SIREN) Rapid

Response Text Platform

Region covered: Northern & Central CA

Community Members: 201-468-6088

Allies: 918-609-4480

www.siren-bayarea.org/

Additionally, here is the link to CARECEN SF’s Know Your Rights brochure in Spanish:

