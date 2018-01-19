Senate bill to fail, government will shut down at midnight tonight

By and Published: Updated:

 

WASHINGTON (KRON) — The Senate bill has failed, and the government will shut down at midnight Friday night.

Here’s how it will affect you: http://kron4.com/2018/01/19/video-how-a-government-shut-down-would-impact-bay-area/

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

