WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Senate has scheduled the vote for 7 p.m. Pacific Time on the House GOP bill averting a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump is striking an optimistic tone as the deadline for a federal government shutdown nears.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, less than seven hours before the midnight deadline, that he had “an excellent preliminary meeting” in the Oval Office with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump says negotiators are “making progress” and says a four-week spending extension “would be best.”

That’s what the House passed Thursday.

