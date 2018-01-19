VIDEO: Senate schedules vote for 7 p.m. PT on House GOP bill averting government shutdown

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Senate has scheduled the vote for 7 p.m. Pacific Time on the House GOP bill averting a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump is striking an optimistic tone as the deadline for a federal government shutdown nears.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, less than seven hours before the midnight deadline, that he had “an excellent preliminary meeting” in the Oval Office with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump says negotiators are “making progress” and says a four-week spending extension “would be best.”

That’s what the House passed Thursday.

