ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife is being sentenced Friday in the 2016 DUI death of 3-year-old Elijah Dunn.

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 40, of Pleasanton, is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Malihan is accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her white 2008 Toyota Sequoia into the back of a black 2007 Toyota Camry that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 680 in San Ramon on September 9 in 2016.

Dunn, a 3-year-old San Ramon boy, was killed in the crash. The toddler’s mother, 1-year-old sister and his 11-year-old brother were also injured.

Malihan was arrested for felony driving under the influence and was released on bail.

That was Malihan’s second DUI within a 3-month period. At the time of the crash, she had a valid driver’s license.

