UCLA bans alcohol from in-house fraternity events

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Keg parties are thing of the past for fraternities at UCLA.

Alcohol has been banned indefinitely from all events taking place at the university’s fraternity houses, including all parties.

The UCLA interfraternity council voted unanimously to pass the proposal at a Tuesday meeting.

The policy change comes just a few days after campus police arrested 21-year-old Benjamin Orr on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape and oral copulation.

Orr was reportedly once the president of the theta Delta Chi fraternity.

The ban also comes amid several recent deaths involving fraternity pledges from other universities.

The latest report says nine people were charged Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Florida State University fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey.

