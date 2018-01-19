VIDEO: BART to roll out new & improved trains

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — BART’s new train cars will be on the track starting Friday.

The new “Fleet of the Future” trains were introduced last summer, and have fewer seats but more standing room and hand rails.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the Pleasant Hill Station this morning, where the new cars are making their first appearance.

She says the first departure, or “inaugural ride” is taking place at 11:00 a.m., from Pleasant Hill to MacArthur Station in Oakland.

People are showing up, excited to see what the trains will look like. Many are just hoping the extra standing room will help alleviate the constant congestion.

BART riders have been waiting a long time for these updates, as BART has one of the oldest big city fleets in the nation.

Officials say these quieter, more comfortable trains will slowly start phasing out the old ones.

BART was originally supposed to roll out the new trains in November, but they failed the safety examination.

