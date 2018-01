VIDEO: Big waves splash near Pacifica pier

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PACIFICA (KRON) — Big waves were splashing near the Pacifica Pier on Friday.

The big waves actually forced the closure of the pier. Beach Boulevard near the Pier is currently closed.

Also, too much sand has been brought over from the waves.

Crews now have bobcat machines running to clear the sand.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES