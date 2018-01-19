PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — The teen athlete paralyzed during an East Bay wrestling match is getting gifts from the Golden State Warriors.
A team representative delivered a replica 2017 championship ring to Ryan Joseph.
He also got a basketball signed by Andre Iguodala.
Ryan suffered a spinal cord injury last Wednesday while wrestling for College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.
The athletic director of his school says Ryan has had a successful surgery to help him breathe, and he can now mouth words to his family.
He looked at his parents after his surgery and mouthed, “I love you.”
A GoFundMe page has now raised more than $118,000.
The family may be contacted through Ryan’s uncle Mike Halket at helpryanjoseph@gmail.com.
The family requests donations be sent to The Joseph Family C/O Mike Halket PO Box 2122 Dublin CA 94568
- 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED IN ANTIOCH STOLEN TRUCK CRASH ID’D
- DISTURBING DETAILS RELEASED ON 13 SHACKLED SIBLINGS
- PARENTS PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO TORTURE, ABUSE OF CHILDREN
- 5TH GRADER UNKNOWINGLY PASSES OUT POT EDIBLES TO SCHOOLMATES
- NEW CALIFORNIA DECLARES ‘INDEPENDENCE’ FROM STATE
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE