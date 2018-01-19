PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — The teen athlete paralyzed during an East Bay wrestling match is getting gifts from the Golden State Warriors.

A team representative delivered a replica 2017 championship ring to Ryan Joseph.

He also got a basketball signed by Andre Iguodala.

Ryan suffered a spinal cord injury last Wednesday while wrestling for College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

The athletic director of his school says Ryan has had a successful surgery to help him breathe, and he can now mouth words to his family.

He looked at his parents after his surgery and mouthed, “I love you.”

A GoFundMe page has now raised more than $118,000.

The family may be contacted through Ryan’s uncle Mike Halket at helpryanjoseph@gmail.com.

The family requests donations be sent to The Joseph Family C/O Mike Halket PO Box 2122 Dublin CA 94568

