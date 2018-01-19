VIDEO: How a government shutdown would impact Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the United States just hours away from a highly possible government shutdown, Bay Area residents are concerned about the local impacts.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in San Francisco this morning with details.

He says one of the first noticeable differences will be the immediate shutdown of National Parks, including Alcatraz Island, Crissy Field, Fort Funston, and Fort Point in San Francisco, and Muir Woods in Marin.

Passport or visa applications could also be delayed, as well as some mortgage approvals if federal agencies are involved.

However, essential government services will stay open, like the FBI, CIA, border patrol, and homeland security.

Branches of the U.S. military will not be affected.

The TSA, which provides security at airports, would also continue to operate.

