VIDEO REPORT: Simply breathing could spread flu virus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A new study published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests the flu virus may be passed to others simply by breathing.

San Jose State University Dean of Engineering Sheryl was part of a team of researchers who conducted the study at the University of Maryland.

178 people came in and breathed into the Gesundheit II machine, which was used to capture and analyze flu virus in exhaled breath.

40% exhaled tiny droplets that contained the virus, which suggests just by covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing is no longer enough.

“What we found is people in the natural breathing pattern are breathing out fine droplets and those dropslets in 40% our volunteers contained infectious virus,” Ehrman said.

Ehrman emphasizes the importance of staying home if you fall victim from the flu.

“Our study reinforces that so if they are really sick , you would want to stay home, don’t go to work , don’t go in public spaces , stay off public transportation don’t go to the grocery store and that should reduce the likelihood of transmitting the flu,” she said.

