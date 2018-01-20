CHP: Officer injured by suspected drunk driver in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was injured while responding to a crash Friday in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:20 p.m. San Jose CHP officers were investigating a hit-and-run involving four cars on southbound Highway 101, just north of Tully Rd.

The cars were on the right shoulder of the highway, and the officer was standing on the passenger side of the last car, directly in front of their CHP vehicle.

This is when a gray 2004 Mazda 3 veered off the road and side swiped the CHP patrol car, then crashed into the back of the car the officer was standing next to.

“The force of the impact spun the vehicle to the right where the back end struck the olfficer, throwing him onto the right shoulder and down the small ditch embankment,” CHP said.

His partner immediately called for help, and all southbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down.

CHP says the officer hit was conscious, and able to stand on his own.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“A passenger in the vehicle that was struck from the rear was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries,” CHP said.

The driver of the Mazda is identified as 21-year-old Hii Thai Truong of San Jose.

Medics examined him for injuries.

He was then evaluated bu officers and arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving.

Officers kept the number three and number four lane of US-101 southbound closed as they investigated and documented the scene. Around 10:57 p.m., all lanes were open and the scene was cleared.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES