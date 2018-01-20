Congress seems no closer to reopening government

By Published:
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, left, stands as Marc Short, White House director for legislative affairs, speaks during a press briefing the White House, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats appear to be no closer to ending a government shutdown, and the White House is indicating it’s waiting for Democrats to drop their demand that a funding bill include protections for younger immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Budget director Mick Mulvaney and legislative affairs director Marc Short are lobbing verbal attacks at Democrats for blocking a spending bill over the unrelated legislation.

Short told reporters Saturday that “it’s like a 2-year-old temper tantrum.”

Mulvaney says the administration is trying to mitigate the impact of the funding lapse, noting many national parks and government offices will be open during the duration. But he says the effects will still be significant.

Democrats are blaming the shutdown on Republicans, who control the White House and Congress.

