Dog flu spreads to San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The veterinary team at San Francisco SPCA said there are confirmed cases of the dog flu.

KRON4 has reported cases of the dog flu in the South Bay, where one veterinary clinic saw 70 dogs sick with the flu.

Veterinarians with the SPCA are encouraging dog owners to get their pets flu shots. The non-profit says dog flu is similar to human influenza in that most recover without any treatment.

There has been a reported death in the South Bay caused by the canine flu. There are some symptoms to look out for such coughing, nasal discharge, lack of appetite, fever, and fatigue.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with one dog owner who got her furry friend vaccinated.

“…In some ways I’m more concerned about her getting the flu than I am by myself, ” Stephany Lai said.

Ella spoke to another dog owner who panicked when she heard about the flu. Ella says the woman tried to schedule an appointment for her dog but couldn’t get a slot at the SF SPCA soon enough.

Veterinarians say to avoid bringing your animals to places that may be highly contagious.

